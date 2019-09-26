AUBURN — The Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club has announced its 2019 Rotary Youth Fellowship Awards recipient, Chantel St. Laurent.

A recipient is between the ages of 18 and 35, is committed to the community and education and is on track to become an asset in the area and for family and friends.

St. Laurent is a mother of two young children, works a full-time job and is on track to graduate with an associate degree in human services in the spring. She is active in the state and community in addressing addiction and suicide prevention. She was presented a community leader award from the Maine People’s Alliance in June for her work in presenting ideas to local and state leadership.

As part of the Rotary Youth Fellowship Awards experience, St. Laurent will travel to Adventure Bound in Carratunk in September to join other recipients for team-building exercises, fun on a rope course and whitewater rafting. Rotary District 7790 incorporates part of Maine and Quebec, so dual-language adds to the team-building fun.

