AUBURN — There will be a bean supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave. Cost is $8 for adults, children age 6-12 is $4, and children under 5 get in free.

The menu consists of baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverages and pies. Entertainment will be provided by the Park Avenue Pickers, beginning at 4:30. All are welcome.

For additional information, call the church office at 207-782-3972.

—

AUBURN — There will be a baked bean supper at the Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

The menu consists of two kinds of beans, brown bread, coleslaw, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, assorted desserts and beverage. The cost of the meal is $6 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 12, under age 5, free.

All are welcome. Take-out is available.

—

WILTON — There will be a Harvest Supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Wilson Grange, Main Street, East Wilton.

The menu will include ham, mashed potatoes, carrots and onions, squash, rolls and homemade pickles. Apple crisp will be served for dessert. Coffee and other beverages will be available and there will also be vegetarian options.

Cost is $10, adults, $5 for children under 6.

—

LISBON — A bean supper will take place from 5 to 6 p.m Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, Lisbon Falls, sponsored by the Methodist Women. Cost is adults, $8; age 6 to 12 years, $3; age 5 and under, free.

For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

—

PARIS —The AMVETS Post 777 will hold a pot roast dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 12 Church St. in South Paris.

The menu will include roasted red potatoes and green beans, dinner rolls and tossed salad. An assortment of desserts, along with coffee, water and juice will also be available.

Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under.

—

SABATTUS — The Harry J. Conway Post 135, American Legion, will restart its monthly community breakfasts from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the post building, 40 Island Road.

The Sabattus Legion holds community breakfasts the first Sunday in October, November, December, February, March, April, May and June, which is the Scholarship Breakfast.

The cost is $8 a person. World War II veterans and children 10 and under are free. The menu includes scrambled eggs, eggs to order, French toast, chipped beef, pancakes, sausage, ham, baked beans, two types of country fries, toast, muffins, orange juice, coffee, tea and milk.

Proceeds from the breakfast support community and veterans programs.

