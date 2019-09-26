LEWISTON — Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry expanded its operating space in the Pepperell Mill by 25% to a little over 2,000 square feet, and next month it’s adding a secondhand store.

President Kevin Boilard, who runs the food pantry with wife, Kristie, and their daughter, Kayden, said sales at Kaydenz Resale Closet will act as an ongoing fundraiser.

“That will allow for us to continue growing the resources we can provide to the community,” he said. “All sales will go back into the operating expenses of Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry.”

The food pantry, which started last year, regularly helps more than 100 families a month, giving away more than 3,000 items, a mix of food, clothes and household goods, he said.

Families who already receive that help will also get a monthly voucher toward items in the resale store, which they hope to open by Oct. 1. A free table there is also planned.

Donations are welcome at 550 Lisbon St. for the store and the pantry, he said.

“With finances being tight for a lot of people in the community, our goal is to provide quality items at a low cost for everyone,” Boilard said.

And while we’re at it …

How about a few more good numbers?

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine handed out a fact sheet at the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce breakfast earlier this month with 2018 stats from its Auburn Distribution Center.

In 2018, 2,337 people volunteered 21,088 hours of their time, inspected and sorted more than 1.7 million pounds of salvaged goods and packed more than 110,000 boxes of food for seniors.

This story was originally published as part of "The Buzz: Downtown Lewiston takes flight with new wings mural."

