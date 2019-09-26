LEWISTON — The Lewiston CareerCenter, part of the Maine Department of Labor, has listed its events and workshops for October.

All events are at the Lewiston CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way, Lewiston, unless otherwise noted. The CareerCenter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CareerCenter Services Orientation: 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1. This is an overview of programs at the CareerCenter, eligibility requirements and information on accessing services. It is held the first Tuesday of every month. To register, call the CareerCenter at 207-753-9001.

Job Fair: 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 7. There will be 20-plus employers, all of whom are hiring and will be on hand to talk with job seekers. Be prepared with a resume and to have an interview-like conversation.

Resume and Interview Workshop: 1:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn. This workshop, facilitated by Chris Morin of New Ventures Maine, will give tools, resources and guidance to writing and updating an effective resume and help in preparing for successful interviews. To register, call 207-753-6531.

Introduction to Self-Employment Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Oct. 10. This introductory workshop, facilitated by Karleen Andrews of New Ventures Maine, will help attendees decide if self-employment is the right choice. The class covers the pros and cons of owning a business, the elements of a business plan and the many resources available. To register, call 207-557-1885.

Orientation for people with disabilities: 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23. This workshop is for those people who are considering vocational rehabilitation services. It is held the fourth Wednesday of the month. Service providers are also welcome to attend. Registration not required.

New Mainers Workshop: 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24. How to complete paper and online job applications. How to prepare for an interview. This workshop is held the fourth Thursday of every month. Interpreter available. To register, call 207-753-9001.

Essentials of College Planning for Adults: Offers basic steps for successful college enrollment. Learn about college and trade schools, entrance requirements, readiness and transitional issues of adult students, admissions procedures and financial aid. Bring last year’s income tax forms to the appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 800-281-3703.

CareerCenters, part of the Maine Department of Labor, offer a variety of services to help people find employment or upgrade skills. Each center provides several public-access computer workstations with Microsoft Office software, resume writing and cover letter software, Internet access and O’Net software for skills assessment. All CareerCenter services are free of charge.

Call 207-753-9001 (TTY users call Maine Relay 711). More information is available on the CareerCenter website, http://www.mainecareercenter.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: