A man whose arm got caught in machinery at the Tex Tech facility on Main Street in Monmouth, was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center on Thursday.

Monmouth firefighters say they received a call at about 3 p.m., and when they arrived, the machine had been shut down and maintenance workers had already started removing access panels to free the man’s arm.

“What we were told was he was reaching in to clean some debris and his arm got caught,” Ed Pollard, assistant chief of the Monmouth Fire Department, said. “We had to cut a shaft in two places to get his arm out.”

The extraction took about 25 minutes, Pollard said, and the man was awake and talking throughout the procedure.

While LifeFlight had been called, he said, a ground crew responded and followed the Winthrop Ambulance Service vehicle to the hospital in Lewiston as precaution, Pollard said.

The man’s name was not immediately available.

The Monmouth Police also responded.

Early reports were that the man’s arm had been caught up to his shoulder in processing machinery.

