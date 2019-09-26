FRYEBURG —The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Met Opera: Live in HD series is returning to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center in Fryeburg this fall! The Metropolitan Opera’s series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts will begin its 14th season on October 12th, with Franco Zeffirelli’s celebrated production of Puccini’s Turandot, starring Christine Goerke in the title role, led by the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neebauer Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The 2019-20 Live in HD season will feature 10 transmissions, live from the Metropolitan Opera stage, including five new productions: the Met premiere of Philip Glass’s groundbreaking 20th-century opera Akhnaten(Nov 23), starring Anthony Roth Costanzo as the title pharaoh, conducted by Karen Kamensek; Peter Mattei in the title role of Berg’s Wozzek(Jan 11), in a new staging by acclaimed visual artist and stage director William Kentridge, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin; a new production of the Gershwins’ classic American opera Porgy and Bess(Feb 1), last performed at the Met in 1990, starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue, directed by James Robinson and conducted by David Robertson; the Met premiere of Handel’s Agrippina(Feb 29), starring Joyce DiDonato in a contemporary staging by Sir David McVicar that promises to resonate with modern audiences; and a new take on Wagner’s Der Fliegende Holländer(Mar 14), starring Sir Bryn Terfel in the title role.

In addition to Turandot and five new productions, Live in HD audiences will have the chance to see Massenet’s lush French masterpiece Manon(Oct 26); the return of Anthony Minghella’s inspired vision of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly(Nov 9), with Plácido Domingo as Sharpless; Anna Netrebko in the title role of Puccini’s Tosca (Apr 11); and Diana Damrau and Jamie Barton as the dueling queens of Maria Stuarda(May 9), the second opera of Donizetti’s Tudor trilogy.

Live in HD tickets at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center (LHE/PAC) are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $18 for students. Season tickets, which grant you access to all 10 simulcasts for the price of 9, are available through October 12th. To order tickets ahead of time, visit www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-935-9232. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street in Fryeburg, ME on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: