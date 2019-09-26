High School Girls Soccer
Telstar 7, Dirigo 0; Sept. 23-The women played a strong game demonstrating controlling the middle, and making passes down the wings. Their teamwork created a lot of opportunities for shots on net. Calla Orino and Talia Paaso’s winning 50-50 balls in the middle added to Telstar’s success. Goals were scored by Aneah Bartlett and Dylan Duclos with 2 each, and Calla Orino, Macie Hallett and Livia Ducette with 1 each. Assists: Macie Hallett, Emma Kruse, Aneah Bartlett. Saves: Luci Rothwell 5, Katherine Morse 10. Shots on goal: Telstar 20, Dirigo 5. Corners: Telstar 4, Dirigo 1. – David Lynch
TMS Field Hockey
TMS 0, Gardiner 0; Sept. 19- The TMS offense dominated the game with multiple shots on goal and excellent dribbling from Vivi Charette, Sophia Nichols, and Kyra Rose-Espinoza. They were backed up by Rebekah Palmer, Bella Bennett, and Riley Cooper, who kept the ball in our possession for much of play. Strong defense by Michaela Mowery, Linsey Stephenson, and Autumn Corriveau helped secure the shut out for Blake Tripp. Everyone on the team contributed. – Coach Karen Rosenberg
