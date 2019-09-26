High School Girls Soccer

Telstar 7, Dirigo 0; Sept. 23-The women played a strong game demonstrating controlling the middle, and making passes down the wings. Their teamwork created a lot of opportunities for shots on net. Calla Orino and Talia Paaso’s winning 50-50 balls in the middle added to Telstar’s success. Goals were scored by Aneah Bartlett and Dylan Duclos with 2 each, and Calla Orino, Macie Hallett and Livia Ducette with 1 each. Assists: Macie Hallett, Emma Kruse, Aneah Bartlett. Saves: Luci Rothwell 5, Katherine Morse 10. Shots on goal: Telstar 20, Dirigo 5. Corners: Telstar 4, Dirigo 1. – David Lynch

TMS Field Hockey

TMS 0, Gardiner 0; Sept. 19- The TMS offense dominated the game with multiple shots on goal and excellent dribbling from Vivi Charette, Sophia Nichols, and Kyra Rose-Espinoza. They were backed up by Rebekah Palmer, Bella Bennett, and Riley Cooper, who kept the ball in our possession for much of play. Strong defense by Michaela Mowery, Linsey Stephenson, and Autumn Corriveau helped secure the shut out for Blake Tripp. Everyone on the team contributed. – Coach Karen Rosenberg

Spruce Mountain 8, Telstar 0; Sept. 11-TMS field hockey battled hard in a loss to Spruce Mountain to open their season. Mariah and Rebekah Palmer helped to move the ball up the field, while Sophia Nichols and Kyra Rose-Espinoza had some great shots on goal. Blake Tripp had a busy day in goal, and all of our teammates gave it their all. The team will take on Mountain Valley on Monday in Mexico.

Telstar 1, Mountain Valley 1; Sept. 16-TMS field hockey had an outstanding game against a strong Mountain Valley team. Kyra Rose-Espinoza put TMS on the board in the first quarter with a goal assisted by Vivi Charette and Sophia Nichols. The offense had many shots on goal throughout the game, and Bella Bennett helped to keep the ball up in the circle with powerful hits up the field. Despite strong defensive play by Linsey Stephenson and Michaela Mowery, Mountain Valley tied it up just before the half. Blake Tripp had many great saves in the goal, while Clare Green made an important stop with just a minute to go in the game to prevent Mountain Valley from scoring again. TMS will play at home on Thursday, Sept. 19 against Gardiner.

Dirigo Middle School 4- Telstar 1; Sept. 23-TMS field hockey played another great game yesterday in a tough loss to Dirigo. Sophia Nichols scored on a pass from Vivi Charette with about 8 minutes to play in the first half. The forward line had many breakaways down the field and shots on goal throughout the game. Riley Cooper and Mariah and Rebekah Palmer kept the ball up to the offense, and sixth graders Michaela Mowery, Dylan VanBuren, and Evalyn Cummings also played well. Blake Tripp had several outstanding saves in goal. TMS plays again next Monday against Mountain Valley.

« Previous

filed under: