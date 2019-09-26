BETHEL — For the past eight years the Bethel Veterans Park Committee has been planning and fundraising for the park now under development at the intersection of Main and Mechanic streets in Bethel. During that time the group has also sought the names of area veterans to be included on the granite monuments to be placed at the site.

Below is the list of the remaining service members for the time period from 1975 to the current day. Veterans included are those in any branch of the service, the National Guard or the reserves who went in from Albany, Bethel, Grafton, Mason or Riley or were separated to one of the towns/townships at the time of their discharge, and who have an honorable discharge.

“This is our last big push to get the last of the names to finish Wall #2,” said committee member Jane Lowe Ryerson. “If you know someone who should be on this list or think they should be on this list, please contact me via email at [email protected], via Facebook at jane lowe ryerson, private message me or call at 207-357-2772.”

The list:

Aguilar, Ernest P.; Angevine, F. Scot; Angevine, Richard Jr.; Applin, Angela; Bean, Mark A.; Bean, Peter C. Sr.; Beeler, Joshua L.; Bennett, Laurence D.; Bernier, Ryan A.; Blake, Jamie M.; Brooks, Jody; Buckman, Alan W. Jr.; Buker, Calvin; Burk, Frederick O.; Butters, Anthony M. “Tony”; Chapman, Sarah; Clanton, Mark; Craig, Christopher; Cross, Benjamin, Capt. **; Cross, Ryan; Cross, Michael; Croteau, Richard; Currier, Aaron;; Currier, Eric; Doyon, Joel L.; Feeney, Patrick J.; Fleet, Jeffrey L.; Gibson, George A.; Gibson, Ira A.; Gibson, Wilfred; Goodrich, Gary G.; Greenwell, Robert T.; Gunther, Howard Scott; Harrington, Kristy Jean; Tim Kersey’s sons; Kimball, John A.; Korhonen, David R.; Libby, Alexis Grover; Littlefield, Richard Robert; Lowe, Alan T.; Lowell, Jam

es A.; Marshall, John A. IV; Mason, Peter A.; Ojeda, Alex; Ojeda, Danny; Parker, Scott; Ryerson, Keith; Savage, Keith A.; Savage, Rick A.; Savage, Ronald R.; Scribner, Jeffrey D.; Smith, Andrew; Smith, Dennis; Smith, Jeffrey; Smith, Tyler J. **KIA; Snyder, Robin E.; Stowell, Jennifer A.; Stowell, Ryan R.; Sweetser, James J.; Tibbetts, Justin; Todd, John R. “Rob;” Tyler, Richard F. Jr.; Walley, Keith A.; Waterman, George; Wheeler, Stacey Brown; White, Howard; Whitworth, Nathan C.; Williams, William A. Jr.; Zinchuk, Brian; MacKenzie, Frederick; Greene, Dennis – Gulf 1991; Mason, Albert – Gulf 1991; Mason, Delbert; Hamel, Matt; Hamel, Josh; Austin, Vanessa – Gulf 1991; Downs, Stephen – Gulf 91; Pacaeco, Matt – Gulf 91; Hughes, Brian – Gulf 91.

« Previous

filed under: