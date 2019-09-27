WILTON — The Franklin County Adult Education fall/winter 2019 brochures are out. Barbara Hathaway, Painter of Sunsets, artist from Wilton is scheduled to instruct Acrylic and/or Watercolor starting Tuesday, October 1, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hathaway Art Studio in Wilton, 32 Maple Street.

This five session class is for beginners to semi-pros. Techniques include a lesson in composition, mixing colors, making washes, using the paper wet or dry. The last class will finish up on details and show how to mat the final painting. Students will learn how to make beautiful skies, sunsets, reflections, mountains, rocks and trees. Students can watch a demo and work from their own photo as they work at their own pace.

Fee: $68 is payable to the instructor at the first class.

Materials for watercolor are: Watercolor paper 140 lbs., WC paint set, palette, 3 WC brushes, 1 large, 1 medium, 1 small.

Materials for Acrylic are: Canvas no larger than 16″ x 20″, AC paint set, palette, 3 brushes, Large, medium small.

Hathaway has taught art at several adult education programs and is currently the GFWC Maine Federation of Women’s Club Art Dept. Chairman and member of Upcountry Artist. FMI: call the instructor at 645-3449 or email: [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: