Happy Birthday: Be careful about how you move forward. If you don’t take care of unfinished business now, it will slow you down when your life and opportunities pick up. Settle any differences you have concerning those with whom you share space, financial responsibilities or anything else that may stop you from being able to reach your goal. Personal gains and an improved lifestyle are within reach. Your numbers are 4, 15, 21, 26, 30, 39, 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can think big and plan all you want, but when it comes time to decide, take baby steps. Question each and every move you want to make, and go over details with the people who will be affected by your decisions. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will give you a different perspective on the possibilities that are within reach. Talk to someone you trust, or ask an expert for specific information. How you approach your next big step forward will make a difference. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions in check, your temper well-hidden and your charisma and friendly demeanor right out front for all to see. Mix business with pleasure, and you will be offered an exciting proposal. Romance is in the stars. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your energy into something that interests you. A chance to do something unique or different will give you a rush and encourage you to make personal changes to the way you live or what you do for a living. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider the possibilities, and sign up to make the changes that will help you look, feel and offer your best. Using your knowledge, experience and skills to get what you want will lead to challenges with those who cannot keep up with you. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the plunge, and see what’s available. Taking a trip, getting together with people you have enjoyed spending time with in the past or signing up to learn something new will all encourage you to make positive changes. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen and show respect, but don’t let anyone put you down or use emotional manipulation to get you to do things you don’t want to do. Be blunt about your direction and how you see your life unfolding. Honesty is the best policy. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you help others will make a difference. Honesty and sincerity will draw genuine people to your side. Someone who knows your family history will offer valuable information. An exciting offer will spark your interest and bring about change. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect your position. Someone will use emotional tactics to meddle in your private affairs. Financial loss can be prevented. Distance yourself from people trying to lure you into a fast-cash scheme. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep secrets. If you share information, you will be disappointed by someone who doesn’t share your values and ethics. A change at home will end up saving you money. Don’t make a snap decision regarding a contract or personal matter. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel the need to help or follow someone when you should be doing your own thing. It’s important not to put off something you want to pursue. Take the initiative, and you won’t be sorry. Romance is highlighted. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your plans simple. You’ll make a significant impression on people who count if you can stick to a budget. A partnership should be supportive, not taxing or stressful. A change that includes someone you know you can trust is encouraged. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are charming, persuasive and fashionable. You are insightful and entertaining.

