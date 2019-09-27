FARMINGTON — Are you looking for guidance on how to write a business plan and start a business? Are you an “Encore Entrepreneur” (50+) that is considering ways to supplement your income or start a new chapter by starting a business? Come to Business Basics, a three session, tuition free class offered by New Ventures Maine on Tuesdays, November 5 thru November 19 from 5:30-8 p.m. The class will be held at New Ventures Office, 108 Perham Street Suite # 2, Farmington.

This tuition free, three session class covers the business plan, marketing, and cash planning and is suitable for those thinking about or who are in the start-up phase of a new business. The class will be led by Karleen Andrews, Microenterprise Specialist for the Western Region of New Ventures Maine.

To register online for one of these workshops, or any of our small business classes, please visit newventuresmaine.org. For more information please contact Karleen Andrews at [email protected] or call her at (207) 557-1885. Please register in advance for this popular workshop.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide community outreach program of the University of Maine at Augusta and University of Maine System. Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, we help people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets.

For more information on our programs, classes, and resources please visit newventuresmaine.org or call 1-800-442-2092 to find the center closest to you.

