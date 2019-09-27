MONDAY, Sept. 30
AUBURN — City Council workshop, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop will begin with a 30-minute public comment period followed by a discussion on proposed amendments to the Agriculture and Resource Protection Zone.
TUESDAY, Oct. 1
AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Hasty Community Center in Pettengill Park.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Workshop agenda includes discussion on a possible smoking ban for a section of downtown Lisbon Street.
FRIDAY, Oct. 4
AUBURN — Community Development Block Grant Loan Committee, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
