FARMINGTON — The Sixth Annual Strut for Strays 5K Trail Run & Dog Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 28. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The race starts at Titcomb Mountain Lodge at 9 a.m., and follows an approximate 5K course that includes the Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistlestop Trail (this will be an ALL TRAIL course!).

All ages and fitness levels are welcome, and you can even bring your favorite four-legged friend to walk/run with you! This is a perfect course for both novice and experienced runners. Registration is $20 for registrants who will be 12 and under on race day, and $25 for 13 and up, and all registrations include a 2019 event logo T-shirt! Some additional apparel and doggie bandannas can be pre-ordered or are available for purchase on race day as well.

Come over to the shelter and check out our Pets of the Week, Rico and Mabel when you register for the walk.

Rico, 1 Year, Male, Pointer Mix

Hi, I’m Rico! I’m an extremely energetic pup who loves to give hugs. I’m still trying to learn manners, so I’m looking for a forever home that will be patient with me.

Mabel, Senior, Female

Hello, my name is Mabel. I am a sweet older gal hoping to find a quiet house to spend my senior years. I am a little leery of strangers at first, but I love attention and head scratches, and warm up to new people quick.

