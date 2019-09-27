STRONG — The Strong Historical Society is inviting the public to travel back 8,000 years to explore archaeological findings near Blue Ledge, a well known rock formation along the Sandy River in Strong.

The society will meet at 79 Main St. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and, as always, the meeting is open to all. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. for browsing the home, continue at 6 for a potluck dinner (bring a dish), then at 7 p.m. move to the evening’s presentation followed by a short business meeting.

The guest speaker will be John Mosher, who oversaw archaeological investigations conducted by the Maine Historic Preservation Commission in Strong in 2014 and 2015. Mosher is a staff archaeologist with the Maine Historic Preservation Commission. The Maine legislature created the MHPC in 1971 to preserve the architectural, historic and environmental heritage of the people of Maine and to develop and promote the cultural, educational and economic benefits of the resources.

Mosher has close ties to Strong: his grandmother, Faye Mitchell Stansfield, was born and raised in the house her father built in the village.

The program will explore the findings of three artifact concentrations: first, the cobbles from the river bank, which were the choice raw materials used to make spear points; second, situated behind “Inscription Rock,” buried soils from colluvial wash with evidence of spear point production 8,000 years ago; and third, stone tool-making where Native Americans produced primarily thick, steep-bitted quartz scraping tools.

Overflow parking is available at the Nazarene Church across the street.

