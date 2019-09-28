100 years ago: 1919

Lewiston and Auburn looked alive at the first convention of the American Legion in Bangor yesterday. Two of the delegates for the National Convention at Minneapolis to be held on Nov. 11 were selected from these cities: George C. Webber of Auburn and James A. Walsh of Lewiston and one of the alternates is Daniell S. Dexter of Lewiston.

50 years ago: 1969

Twenty-one new boys registered at the first meeting of Cub Pack 568, Wednesday evening, at Farwell School. Introduced was Roland Morin of Martin Drive, Lewiston, the new Cubmaster, by outgoing Cubmaster Paul Croteau, who will become Webelos den leader. Other adult leaders introduced were Michael Maselli, troop committee chairman, and publicity chairman: Al Sirois, Bert Mercier and Fern Cloutier, committeemen; Madeleine Moreau, den coach; Marion Bosse, Connie Croteau, Irene Duplessis, Lorraine Cloutier, Nancy Gray, Helen Moran and Etta Mayberry, den mothers; and Lionel Duplessis, Robert Hamann, Donia Girard, Willie Cameron, and Ray Farrand.

25 years ago: 1994

The tenants at the Lake Auburn Towne House in Auburn enthusiastically welcomed the Auburn Community Band with boot-stomping and hand-clapping at a recent performance The 50-piece band, under the direction of Milt Simon, rendered tunes ranging from the 1920s up to today. The community band members are all volunteers who range in age from 12 to 84 years.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

