AUBURN – Mark A. Haskell, 71, of Auburn, Maine, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Hospice House of Androscoggin.

He was born in Lewiston, Maine, on July 18, 1948.

He married Lina Gauthier on June 13, 1970.

Graduated from ELHS in 1967 after which he enrolled in a four-year electrical apprenticeship program with IBEW and in 1970 he became a union member of Local Union #567 for 50 years. He worked at many notable facilities, including Great Northern Paper Mill in Millinocket, Maine Yankee, Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, International Paper, National Semi Conductor, Cousins Island and Rumford Mill.

He retired in 2012 but still took on little jobs pertaining to his trade.

He enjoyed driving around in his truck, hanging out with friends at the garage and doing Sudoku puzzles.

Mark is survived by his wife, Lina, of 49 years; a son, Mike Haskell, his wife, Melissa of Buckfield, and their kids, Shyloe and Trenton; a daughter, Allison Rucci, her husband, Mike, of Turner and their sons, Damon, Cade and Brant; a brother, Scott Haskell of Auburn; three sisters, Marlene Hefferman and husband, Robert, of Bellingham, Mass., Sally Anderson and husband, Robert, of Lakeland, Fla., and Sandra Wing of Kittery; three sisters-in-law, Mary Haskell of Auburn, Jane Bernier and husband, Richard, of Minot, and Rose-Marie Gauthier of Sabattus.

He was predeceased by his mom and dad and a brother, Gary Haskell.

As per his wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

We ask that you remember him in your own special way.

Donations in his memory may be made to:

The Androscoggin

Hospice House

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

« Previous

Next »