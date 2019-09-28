LISBON FALLS – Donald William Schafer Sr., 80, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Donald was born in Rahway, N.J., in July 1939. He was the son of Anne (Kenopensky) and Archie Schafer. He graduated from Lisbon High School and continued on to receive his Master Sheet Metal Journeymen from Central Maine Technical College (CMCC).

Donald was married to the love of his life, Madeleine Larochelle on July 4th, they were married 55 years this year.

Donald worked as a sheet metal journeyman for Hahnel Brothers for 40 years. He loved his family and his church. His love for his church and his community showed through the work he did at Sts Cyril and Methodius Church and Holy Trinity Church. He designed and made the cross that is on top of Holy Trinity church, and was actively involved with the construction committee for Holy Trinity. He began as an altar boy as a small child and was a head usher at Holy Trinity until recently. He was a volunteer firefighter for Lisbon Falls for 17 years, retiring in 1978, achieving the rank of captain. He was actively involved over the years in the Greek Catholic Association, Slovak Catholic Association, Lisbon Zoning Board of Appeals, Knights of Columbus, Parish Council of Sts Cyrils and Methodius, Moxie Day Board and Catholic Charities Appeal. Donald enjoyed woodworking, his word search puzzles, and stained glass.

Donald is survived by his wife, Madeleine; his children, Monica Annance and Bob, Donald Schafer Jr. and Cynthia, and Nichole Boulet and Greg; his six grandchildren, William Schreiber and Cherise, Monique Pierre and Jergens Sr., James W. Schafer, Danielle Schafer, Bradley Boulet and his partner, Savannah, and Max Boulet; his three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jergens Jr. and Nichole, and other family and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Anne, and father, Archie, and his beloved sister, Beverly McKenzie.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 30, at Holy Trinity in Lisbon Falls, with a celebration of Don’s life right after at Holy Trinity hall.

The family of Donald Schafer wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Health and the hospice house’s nurses and staff.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to:

Holy Trinity Church

67 Frost Hill Avenue

Lisbon Falls

and the, Androscoggin

Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd

Auburn, ME 04210

