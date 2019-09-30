Animals to be blessed in area celebrations

PORTLAND — Animal lovers from around Maine are invited to flock to several opportunities to have their animal companions blessed outdoors in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day on Friday, Oct. 4.

All pets are welcome to attend the Blessing of the Animals events scheduled for late September and October. As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water. Be sure pets are properly secured.

Saint Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures. The Blessing of the Animals remembers Francis’ love by invoking God’s blessing on the animals and thanking God for letting them share the earth.

Area Blessing of the Animals are as follows:

Brunswick: New flagpole at St. John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St., Sunday, Oct. 6, 12:30 p.m. Children invited to bring their stuffed animal “pets.”

Bridgton: Lawn of St. Joseph Church, 225 South High St., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m.

Mechanic Falls: Lawn of Our Lady of Ransom Church, 117 Elm St., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m.

Norway: Lawn of St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m.

As more gatherings are confirmed, they will be added to the list at www.portlanddiocese.org/content/blessing-animals-events-scheduled-maine-parishes-coming-weeks.

Post card viewer, case to be dedicated

NEW GLOUCESTER — Dedication of the new post card computer viewer and display case will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, Rte. 231. The dedication is in memory of Edwin E. Libby, long-time resident and supporter. It is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Excelsior Grange to hold Legislative Night

POLAND — Excelsior Grange will sponsor a Legislative Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Grange Hall, 446 Harris Hill Road. This will be an opportunity for the public to meet state legislators and ask questions or express concerns. Invited are Reps. Aime Arata and Jessica Faye and State Sen. Ned Claxton.

For more information, call 207-998-2301.

North Monmouth library to get upgrade

PORTLAND — Grants totaling $335,479 have been awarded through the Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.

Among the grantees was the Monmouth Museum, to make the North Monmouth Library more energy-efficient by fully insulating the structure, upgrading electrical wiring and installing interior storm windows

A full list of grant recipients is available at www.mainecf.org.

The next grant application deadline is June 1, 2020. The online application and guidelines are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at 207-761-2440 or [email protected]

Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

