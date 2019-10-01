A Fryeburg man was arrested late Monday night after allegedly firing a gun inside a house where two children were sleeping and injuring a man who fled the scene.

Fryeburg police responded to 315 Portland St. at 11:50 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting. Within a few minutes of arriving, officers took an armed suspect into custody.

Chief Joshua Potvin said 60-year-old Michael Warren fired two shots from a .9 mm handgun at a 37-year-old man after a verbal altercation.

“The male victim fled the scene after the altercation, however we do not believe he sustained life-threatening injuries,” Potvin said. “The suspect had been consuming alcohol during the time of the incident.

Potvin said there were two children under the age of 10 sleeping in the home when the gun was fired, but no other injuries were reported.

Warren was charged with one count of aggravated reckless conduct, a Class B felony. He was taken to Oxford County Jail where he is being held on $250 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 15 in Bridgton District Court.

