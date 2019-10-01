LEWISTON – Cecile was born in Lewiston on May 28, 1919 to parents, Alice and Louis Landry. Cecile was the second oldest of seven siblings. She attended local schools and after leaving school went to work at local mills. She married Harry Ward on June 15, 1940 and had seven children. They owned Ward’s TV in downtown Lewiston as well as part ownership in Ward & Wallace auto dealership in Brunswick. They spent many summers at their camp at Flying Point in Freeport with friends and family. She became a single parent and faced the challenges of taking care of house and home with grace and a fighting spirit.

After her children were grown, she returned to work at Etonic Shoe and also moonlighted for Connie’s Catering. She was a skilled seamstress and later in life took up quilting. She enjoyed working in her garden, driving, shopping and going to yard sales and finding treasures to share with loved ones. But her greatest joy was sharing visits with family. In later years, Cecile enjoyed winter vacations with siblings in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Cecile is survived by two sisters, Celine McKeone of Naples, Fla. and Lorraine Lacasse of Fort Kent; her seven children, two sons, Richard Ward of Lewiston, Thomas and wife Vicki of Auburn, five daughters, Connie Mathurin and husband, Roland of Lewiston, Claire Weinlick and husband Joe of Lititz, Pa., Celine Rolerson and husband Mark of Casco, Peggy Laude and husband David of Kennebunk, Christine Ouellette and husband Michael of Auburn; 14 grandchildren, Jim Ward, Rick Ward, Renee Libby, Kim Dionne, Joe Weinlick Jr., Michelle D’Addario, Tom Weinlick, Dan Weinlick, Elizabeth von Hasseln, Marcy Lake, Kate Laude, John Laude, Jaimie Choiniere, Zachary Ward; and 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.

Predeceased by her parents; four brothers, Fern, Roger, Larry and Bert and one sister, Carmen Ouellette and daughter-in-law, Claire Ward.

The family extends much gratitude and appreciation for the compassionate love and care given to Mom by the staff at Montello Commons and in her final days Androscoggin Home Healthcare.

Online condolences at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visitation The Fortin Group Auburn Saturday October 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by Liturgy of The Word at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A service of The Fortin Group Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, 217 Turner Street, Auburn, ME 04210 207 783-8545

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to the

Montello Manor

Activities Fund

540 College Street

Lewiston, Maine 04240

