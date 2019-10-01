LEWISTON – Cyrus Asa Lavers, 25, of Lisbon Falls, passed away on Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born on July 27, 1994 in Lewiston, a son of Wayne and Brenda Lavers. He attended local schools before going to work in the construction business as an excavator operator for Rick Mason.

He enjoyed motocross racing, running around in his boxers and just being outside. As he grew up, camping with his family, taking a day off and riding his Harley with his friends is where he could be found. He was very loyal to family and friends showing all how to live free. His cats, Harley, hunting in the woods, being with his nieces and nephews, enjoying Gummy Bears were all things which were very important to him. He was most proud of his Harley, family and his skill as an excavator operator. He will be most remembered for his big heart and his Huckberry Finn Life.

Cyrus is survived by his parents, Brenda and Wayne Lavers and Linda Smith; his siblings, Mason Lavers and fiancée Breanna Goddard, Cassidy Therrien and husband Matt, Kali Reynolds and husband RJ, Nate Smith, Leanna Smith; nieces and nephews, Ryder, Jack, Olivia, Willow, Margo, Ivy; grandmother, Olivia Mason; and good friend Hayden Stewart.

Cyrus was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Paul Mason Sr., paternal grandparents, Florence Lavers Boucher and Richard Lavers.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at The Lisbon Falls Baptist Church on Rte. 196 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at Pathway Vineyards Church on Rte. 196 in Lewiston on Saturday at 3 p.m. Committal will follow at Ridge Cemetery on Upland Road in Lisbon.

A service of The Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, ME 04252

