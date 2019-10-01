NORTH EASTHAM, Mass. – G. Paula Munn, 72, of Eastham, Mass., died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving husband and three sons. She was born in Lewiston on May 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Leo and Jacqueline (Rancourt) Bilodeau of Lewiston.

She attended St. Peter’s Catholic School through the eighth grade, and graduated from St. Dom’s High School class of 1965. She left Lewiston to attend college in Boston, where she met her future husband. She married Kenneth Munn on August 29, 1970 and lived in the Brockton, Mass. area where they raised their three sons. She worked in food services for Brockton Public School System before her retirement. In 2010, Paula and Ken retired to their cape house in Eastham, spending their winters in Bradenton, Fla.

Paula enjoyed spending her free time with her family and friends. She was an avid card player, loved to read, play Bingo, go the beach and never missed a Red Sox game. For the past 13 years, Paula’s favorite pastime was spending time with her four grandchildren. She adored each of them and took great pleasure in playing cards and games with them.

Paula is survived by Kenneth Munn, her loving husband of 49 years; her son, Michael and wife Christine of Weymouth, her son, James and wife Jessica of Fitchburg, and her son, Philip and wife Deanne of Easton; as well as her four grandchildren, Michaela, Colleen, Charlotte and John Munn. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Leo “Bert” and Linda Bilodeau of North Carolina; and her two nieces, Janet Vangeli of Lewiston and Joyce Purcell of Loveland, Ohio, formerly of Lewiston.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth, Mass. at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square), followed by her funeral mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the

Alzheimer Association

309 Waverley Oaks Road

Waltham, MA 02452

