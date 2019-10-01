NORWAY – Jean M. Hatch, 69, of Norway passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Brighton, Mass. on Jan. 23, 1950, the daughter of Albert and Mary E. Aherne Friberg. She graduated from Brighton High School and married Robert S. Hatch Sr. Together they enjoyed 50 years of marriage.

Jean had been a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed gardening and shopping the clearance aisle. She loved birds, animals and feeding the deer. She was a wonderful woman, always welcomed her kid’s friends and loved her grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her sons, Robert Jr., Christopher and Timothy, her daughters, Katherine, Laural and Elizabeth; five grandchildren, Emily, Katelyn, Levi, Mason and Emmit; her sisters, Joan Friberg, Patricia Misiuk and husband Stanley and Ingrid Norton. Jean’s husband Robert S. Hatch Sr. passed away on Sept. 30, 2019.

She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey M. Hatch.

A Mass of Christian burial for Robert and Jean Hatch will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway followed by interment at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Family and friends may attend visitation for Robert and Jean Hatch on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.

Online condolences may be shared with their family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

Donations in their memory may be made to

Responsible Pet Care

PO Box 82

Norway, ME 04268

