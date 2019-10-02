The committee for the An Enchanted Evening are left to right front: Sharon Carter, Marianne Miller and Jonnie Clark. Back left to right are Joe Makley, Leo Baillargeon and Br. Irénée Richard.

LEWISTON —Come join us for our 1st Annual Dinner Dance at 1 Bates St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. followed by a social hour at 6 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Music and dancing by the Moon Dawgs will follow. Browse through the Silent Auction table from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person or a table of 8 for $440. Reserve early as space is limited.

For reservations call, 207-577-5239.

