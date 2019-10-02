LEWISTON —Come join us for our 1st Annual Dinner Dance at 1 Bates St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. followed by a social hour at 6 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Music and dancing by the Moon Dawgs will follow. Browse through the Silent Auction table from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person or a table of 8 for $440. Reserve early as space is limited.

For reservations call, 207-577-5239.

