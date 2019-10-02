NEW LONDON, NH — Colby-Sawyer College has welcomed their newest Chargers to campus, including first-year and transfer students. They include: Makayla Wilbert of Winthrop, majoring in biology; Katelyn Jipson of Turner , majoring in nursing; and Grace Tardiff of Turner, majoring in nursing.

