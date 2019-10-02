NEW LONDON, NH — Colby-Sawyer College has welcomed their newest Chargers to campus, including first-year and transfer students. They include: Makayla Wilbert of Winthrop, majoring in biology; Katelyn Jipson of Turner , majoring in nursing; and Grace Tardiff of Turner, majoring in nursing.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
McDonald’s helps local employee earn diploma
-
Obituaries
Obituary: James W. Hunnewell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anita Maude Thomas
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robert S. Hatch Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Socorro Aparicio de Barajas