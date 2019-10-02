PARIS — Norway-Paris Fish and Game is putting a program called “Refuse to Be a Victim”. It is done by a member of our club, Deb Schilling. She is an NRA instructor. This is a non-shooting program.

The first step toward your own personal protection is having a plan. The program will teach you tips and techniques you need to alert you to dangerous situations and to avoid criminal confrontation.

The program is open to both men and women. Information learned here is appropriate for young adults, the disabled, parents and senior citizens. The date is October 19, 2019 at the Norway-Paris Fish and Game Clubhouse at 744 Buckfield Road, Paris. Space is limited to 25. If we have an overwhelming response, we will have a second or third class. For more information, contact Cindy Ouellette at 207-485-6347.

