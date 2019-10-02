MEXICO – Arthur Edgar “Sonny” Bordeau died peacefully at his home in Mexico on Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 84.

Arthur was born in Mexico on March 11, 1935 to Lawrence and Valeria Holt Bordeau. He graduated from Mexico High School in 1953.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was proud to be a member of the 101st Airborne. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education at the University of North Texas. He began teaching in Texas then moved back to Maine to teach English then special education in several local schools. Many of his former students and their parents often refer to him as their “favorite” teacher.

In 1972, he married Janice Bernard and they celebrated nearly 47 years of marriage. Arthur was a jack of all trades and with the help of family and friends, built their dream home in Mexico where they live today. Raising seven children usually required Arthur to supplement his teaching career with several other jobs such as part time police officer, summer construction and carpentry, and logging, but his true love was farming. He raised many different farm animals and was never happier than driving his tractor through the hay field. He also owned and operated Sonny’s Diner in Mexico in the 80s. His Coca-Cola collection is legendary.

Arthur spent many years as a selectman for the Town of Mexico. He was a communicant of the Holy Savior Catholic Church. He had been a member of the Mexico Lions Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, the American Legion, and LeParesseux (Snowshoe Club).

Surviving are his wife of 47 years Janice (Bernard) Bordeau of Mexico; and his children, Paula Wyman and husband Jerry of California, Rene Parsons and husband Michael of Rumford Point, Michael Bordeau and wife Beth of Peru, Thomas Bordeau of Rumford, Joseph Bordeau of Peru; and their mother, Margaret Bordeau; sons, Eric Bordeau and wife Stephanie of North Carolina, and Ryan Bordeau and wife Brandy of Peru; a sister, Laura Newell of California; grandchildren, Eric, Dan, Robyn, Justin, Tommy, Frank, Kaleb, Kristie, Chelsea, Jean Luc, Abriel, Jessica, Zoey and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Benjamin, Forest, Miles and Bradley.

He was predeceased by his parents; a special granddaughter, Angela Bordeau in 2010; and siblings, Lorna, Muriel, Irene, Beryl, Gene and twin Althea.

The family would like to thank all of Arthur’s wonderful caregivers and his nurses and therapists from Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice and from the VA.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 at S. G. Thibault Funeral Home with visitation by the American Legion at Post 24 at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Parish of the Holy Savior Church in Rumford. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired contributions in Arthur’s memory may be made to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous

Next »