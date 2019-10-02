FARMINGTON – Esther A. Onstott, 85, formerly of Rangeley, died Sunday morning, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born in Salisbury, Mass., June 25, 1934, a daughter of Daniel and Esther (Follansbe) Fish.

She lived in Florida for many years, and when she moved to Rangeley, worked as a clerk at Riddell’s Pharmacy on Main Street.

She is survived by her sons, Peter and his wife, Mary of Florida and Robert Pappos of Massachusetts; brother, Herbert and his wife, of Massachusetts, sister, Sylvia Guerin and her husband Arthur or Rangeley; several nieces and nephews;

She was predeceased by her companion, Jack Ross.

Public memorial services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel in Farmington. Condolences may be shared with the family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in her memory to the

Oquossoc Log Church

P.O. Box 30

Oquossoc, ME 04964

« Previous

Next »