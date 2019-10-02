AUBURN – Mark G. Asselin, 55, of Auburn passed away Sept. 30, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 18, 1963, in Sioux City, Iowa and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1982. He was the son of the late Joseph Asselin.

Mark is survived by his mother, Jeanette Asselin of Lewiston; brothers, Mike of Auburn, Daniel and partner Sue of Randolph, sisters, Patricia Knight of Lewiston and Annette Theriault of Auburn. He is also survived by nieces, Laura, Alicia and Danielle, nephews, Jamie, Brandon, David, Nicholas, Christopher and Joey.

He was predeceased by his niece, Jennifer Knight.

Mark spent his career at Bates College for the past 34 years. Mark enjoyed playing in pool leagues and shuffle board leagues and was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially for the Dallas Cowboys.

Special thanks to the Bates college staff for all their love and support through this difficult time. Also special thank you to the Androscoggin Hospice staff for their care and support for Mark and special thanks to Reverend Mathew Gregory. Mark will be greatly missed by family and friends.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Mark’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston on Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. followed by committal services at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4584

