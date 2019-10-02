Boys’ soccer
Spruce Mountain 4, Carrabec/Madison 1
JAY — Jack Gilbert scored three goals and Kaleb Finelli added another in Spruce Mountain’s 4-1 boys soccer win over Madison/Carrabec on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Finelli also tallied three assists and Cameron Cain contributed one for the Phoenix (2-5), while goalkeeper Jacob Bryant stopped seven shots.
Luke Carey scored Madison’s lone goal on a penalty kick. Goalie Adam Lawrence made 13 saves.
Girls’ soccer
Lisbon 6, Spruce Mountain 2
JAY — Kiley Merritt scored a hat trick in each half to carry Lisbon to a 6-2 win over Spruce Mountain on Wednesday, Sept. 25
Merritt scored three in the first half and three more in the second half to seal the victory for the Greyhounds (2-3). Jaycee Cole scored twice, both in the second half with the second coming off a penalty kick.
Emma Towers saved seven shots for Spruce Mountain (1-5-1), while Sarah Haggerty saved three in the win.
.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
McDonald’s helps local employee earn diploma
-
Obituaries
Obituary: James W. Hunnewell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anita Maude Thomas
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robert S. Hatch Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Socorro Aparicio de Barajas