Boys’ soccer    

Spruce Mountain 4, Carrabec/Madison 1

JAY — Jack Gilbert scored three goals and Kaleb Finelli added another in Spruce Mountain’s 4-1 boys soccer win over Madison/Carrabec on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Finelli also tallied three assists and Cameron Cain contributed one for the Phoenix (2-5), while goalkeeper Jacob Bryant stopped seven shots.

Luke Carey scored Madison’s lone goal on a penalty kick. Goalie Adam Lawrence made 13 saves.

Girls’ soccer    

Lisbon 6, Spruce Mountain 2

JAY — Kiley Merritt scored a hat trick in each half to carry Lisbon to a 6-2 win over Spruce Mountain on Wednesday, Sept. 25

Merritt scored three in the first half and three more in the second half to seal the victory for the Greyhounds (2-3). Jaycee Cole scored twice, both in the second half with the second coming off a penalty kick.

Emma Towers saved seven shots for Spruce Mountain (1-5-1), while Sarah Haggerty saved three in the win.

.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Advertiser Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles