Boys’ soccer

Spruce Mountain 4, Carrabec/Madison 1

JAY — Jack Gilbert scored three goals and Kaleb Finelli added another in Spruce Mountain’s 4-1 boys soccer win over Madison/Carrabec on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Finelli also tallied three assists and Cameron Cain contributed one for the Phoenix (2-5), while goalkeeper Jacob Bryant stopped seven shots.

Luke Carey scored Madison’s lone goal on a penalty kick. Goalie Adam Lawrence made 13 saves.

Girls’ soccer

Lisbon 6, Spruce Mountain 2

JAY — Kiley Merritt scored a hat trick in each half to carry Lisbon to a 6-2 win over Spruce Mountain on Wednesday, Sept. 25

Merritt scored three in the first half and three more in the second half to seal the victory for the Greyhounds (2-3). Jaycee Cole scored twice, both in the second half with the second coming off a penalty kick.

Emma Towers saved seven shots for Spruce Mountain (1-5-1), while Sarah Haggerty saved three in the win.

