FARMINGTON — Two men have been charged with holding an underage drinking party at their apartment at 121 Middle St. late Friday night, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

Jean-Pierre T. Tshamala Jr., 21, was arrested on a charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume or possess alcohol, Cote said, and Najee M. Jean-Louis, 21, was issued a summons on the same charge.

When police responded to a report of a loud party at 11:30 p.m., they found several people hiding in rooms, including a bedroom and bathroom, Cote said, according to Sgt. Edward Hastings IV’s report.

There were 15 to 20 people in the apartment, including eight under age 21. One was 17, Cote said.

Tshamala told police only people of legal drinking age were there, Cote said.

Tshamala posted $250 cash bail early Saturday and was released from the Franklin County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear Nov. 5 in a Farmington court.

A conviction for furnishing a place to consume or possess alcohol is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

