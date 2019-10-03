To the Editor:

This nation’s White House staff and the Republican establishment in Washington are endowed with a perplexing dilemma. How to explain and excuse the mentally unstable individual that now occupies the White House, from employing his presidential authority to bribe, intimidate or demand that any foreign entity in need of this nation’s consideration, has to first vow to participate in this nation’s 2020 election on his behalf.

The recent whistle blower complaint has obviously propelled Trump completely off his rocker. For Trump to proclaim that anyone who strives to expose his attempted illicit activities is guilty of treason and should be subject to severe penalties is indicative of someone who is so self indulged that they are completely out of touch with reality and should be recognized by the collective American electorate as such.

Don Chase

Bethel

