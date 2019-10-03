To the Editor:
The Bethel Outing Club Ski Sale will be held Friday, October 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gould Academy Field House in Bethel. There will be a range of alpine, snowboarding and Nordic equipment from which to choose. Ski shops from around Northern New England will be there to sell skis, snowboards, boots, poles, helmets and other skiing accessories and clothing. There will also be a section for used equipment sold by local skiers.
If you have equipment you would like to sell, the process for selling is easy. Pick up sale tags at the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce or at True North Adventureware in Bethel. The first four tags are free and .25 cents for additional tags up to 20 items. You assign the price to the item and bring it to the Gould Field House starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25 or leave it at True North. You can also get tags at the ski sale that Friday, but the cost is $1 per tag. The equipment is subject to a consignment fee. On Saturday, if used equipment has not been sold, it will be marked down 50% or you may pick it up Friday night before 9 p.m. Details about the sale, the club and membership are available at bethelouting.org/Ski-Sale or www.facebook.com/betheloutingclub.
Proceeds from the sale will go to supporting Bethel Outing Club whose mission is to provide affordable access for all to cross-country skiing and people powered sports such as hiking, bicycling, running, paddling, swimming and roller skiing.
Ann Speth
Bethel Outing Club
Bethel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Victor News to close after 114 years in business
-
The Bethel Citizen
Replica of famous Maine labor mural at BHS
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel receives application for Sunday River Road medical marijuana facility
-
The Bethel Citizen
Telstar to hold community service day Oct. 10
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel family has three generations of chimney sweeps