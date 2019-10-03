To the Editor:

The Bethel Outing Club Ski Sale is just a few weeks away. This year it will be held at the Gould Academy Field House on Friday, October 25th from 6 to 9pm and Saturday, October 26th from 9am to noon. There will be a range of alpine, snowboarding and Nordic equipment from which to choose. Ski shops from around Northern New England will be there to sell skis, snowboards, boots, poles, helmets and other skiing accessories. There will also be a section for used equipment sold by local skiers. This is where we need your help. While the weather is still nice out, we hope that you can go into your garages, attics and basements and pull out the equipment you have that is still in good shape, but no longer used by you or your kids, dust it off and consider trying to sell it at the ski sale. Having affordable equipment that is in good condition is an important part of making skiing accessible to more people in the community.

If you have equipment you would like to sell, there are a couple of ways to get it into the ski sale. Starting Monday, October 7th, you may pick up used gear sale tags at the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce (824-2282, located at Bethel Station) or at True North Adventureware (824-2201, located at 196 Walkers Mills Rd.) during business hours. You can get up to four tags free. Every tag after the fourth is 25 cents. You put the price you would like for the item on the tag and bring it to the Gould Field House starting at 3pm on Fri., Oct. 25th. You may also get tags at the ski sale that Friday for a cost of $1 per tag. If you cannot drop off equipment on Friday, Oct. 25th, you may drop it off ahead of time at True North Adventureware. Please read the instruction sheet carefully, though, for how to pick up your check or unsold equipment. We do not hold onto any equipment once the sale if over on Saturday, Oct. 26th.

We look forward to seeing you at the BOC Ski Sale. It is a great way to meet up with friends, find new equipment and celebrate the start of a new ski season! Proceeds from this sale will go to supporting a very specific goal of the Bethel Outing Club for the year. The club would like to support the attendance of as many local elementary and middle school kids as possible at the Bill Koch Festival in Great Glen, NH on Feb. 29th and March 1st. The club will cover skiers’ entries, NENSA memberships, transportation, and coaching to prepare kids for the event and accompany them to the festival. Please spread the word and thank you for helping us reach this goal.

Sarah Southam

Bethel Outing Club

