To the Editor:

On September 22, more than 100 people gathered on the Bethel Common to come together as a community to fight hunger. It was the annual CROP walk Ecumenical Service that called for those that care to walk 5K to support those that face food insecurity.

More than 40 people, young and old, walked those miles and together raised more than $2700. Pastors from five churches led the service, and attendees came from throughout the SAD 44 region and Rumford. Funds will go to the Crescent Park Backpack program that aids families in the SAD 44 region. As well, a portion of the funds will go to aid those throughout the world, close to 66 million children, that go to bed hungry at night, and are not sure if they will have food that day when they awake each morning.

Our thanks for all those that contributed to this effort including the congregations of the Church of the Nazarene, the Bethel Methodist Church, the West Parish Congregational Church, Rumford Methodist Church, Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church and Locke Mills Union Church. As well, thanks to those that contributed during the Bethel Harvestfest. Thanks, too, to all those that contributed their time and energy especially Eileen Opie, chair of the West Parish World Service Committee. Other volunteers included Rev. Tim LeConey, Pastor Bob, Rev. Sandra Withey, Rev. Robin Chaput, Jane and Jim Chandler, Jim List, Tom Davis, Ellen Marshall, Melinda Remington, Patricia Boyle-Wight, Dean Walker, Deb Lewis, Jan Whitworth, Linda McDonough, Seabury and Sharon Lyon, Steve Wight, and members of the Community Choir.

Together we all raised enough funds to purchase almost $20,000 of food through food aid and food pantry purchasing. We are still accepting contributions through October. Donations can be made online at www.crophungerwalk.org/bethelme/donate or can be sent to CROP Walk c/o West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St, Bethel Maine 04217. Please note CROP Walk on the check notes line.

Henrietta List

West Parish World Service Committee

