BOSTON, MA — The following local students have made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the school’s summer 2019 semester.

* Cameron Liam Mahoney of Bethel, ME (04217)

* Shelby Leigh Hesslein of Brownfield, ME (04010)

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology is a nationally ranked university offering career-focused education through19 bachelor’s degree programs in areas such as engineering, architecture, computer science, applied mathematics, business management, computer networking, construction management, and design. The Institute also offers master’s degrees in applied computer science, architecture, civil engineering, construction management, facility management, and technology management. A leader in engineering, design, management and sciences education, Wentworth is known for its emphasis on career preparation for students through leading co-op programs and alignment with 21st-century workforce needs.

