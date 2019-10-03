Maine health officials are reporting four additional cases of lung illness related to e-cigarette products, as state and national health experts sound the alarm about the increasing numbers of cases.

Five Mainers – four adults and one youth – have now been diagnosed with lung illness after using e-cigarette products, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday morning.

Similar cases have been reported in 45 other states and one U.S. territory. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 12 deaths in 10 states and more than 800 hospitalizations have been attributed to the lung illness.

Gov. Janet Mills has directed the CDC to work with the Maine Office of the Attorney General to increase compliance checks on e-cigarette products to prevent sales to youth.

But Maine Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, on Thursday morning called on the Mills administration to immediately ban flavored vaping products, which have been criticized for being targeted to youths, even though it’s illegal for those under 21 to purchase e-cigarettes in Maine. New York, Rhode Island and Michigan have announced bans on flavored e-cigarettes, while Massachusetts has imposed a four-month moratorium on the sale of all vaping products.

Popular flavorings include cinnamon, vanilla and fruit flavors.

“That would be a good first step,” Millett said of the flavorings ban. “Banning flavorings would be helpful because it gets at the issue of marketing to youth, but it doesn’t answer the central question of the safety of these products. We are at a crisis point.”

It was not immediately clear on Thursday whether Maine state health officials are considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

Millett says she will introducing a bill in January that would ban the sale of vaping products in Maine until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can determine whether they are safe.

“We need to hit the pause button until we know what these products are doing to people’s lungs,” said Millett, who added that the most effective response would be from the federal government rather than from the states. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs to do its job and take action. This is not just a Maine issue. This is a national issue.”

The FDA is looking at tightening regulations, and there could be an upcoming federal ban on flavored products. The FDA announced on Sept. 11 that it would consider banning new flavored e-cigarette products from entering the market, but details were not announced. Federal officials said more action may be taken.

“We must act swiftly against flavored e-cigarette products that are especially attractive to children,” said acting FDA commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless, in a Sept. 11 statement.

No deaths have been reported in Maine. The cases in Maine were reported between the second week of August and the end of September and involve patients who exhibited symptoms similar to those identified in other states, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fever and fatigue.

The Maine patients reported a history of using e-cigarette products or smoking materials containing tetrahydrocannibinol, or THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. Other patients reported using THC and nicotine, while a third group reported using only e-cigarettes that contain nicotine, according to the Maine CDC.

Vaping has been viewed by many users as a safer alternative to smoking, although research on the products is in the early stages.

Doctors, mostly from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, evaluated lung biopsies from 17 patients who had experienced lung injuries from vaping, according to a letter published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

All of the biopsies showed “patterns of acute lung injury” according to the letter, which also pointed out that much more research on vaping needs to be conducted. Seventy percent of the lung injuries involved people who had ingested THC in vaping products, and the remaining 30 percent were nicotine-only products.

The surge of vaping-related illnesses has intensified concerns about a dramatic increase in use of e-cigarettes among school-aged children, and the absence of regulation and knowledge about the short- and long-term health effects.

“Maine has been a leader in addressing public health risks associated with tobacco use and vaping,” said Maine CDC director Nirav Shah. “Regardless of whether you are using e-cigarettes for tobacco, cannabis or flavoring, you are inhaling something that could harm your lungs. And we must remember that smoking regular combustible cigarettes remains the leading preventable cause of death in the United States.”

Maine passed a law this year that taxes e-cigarettes the same as combustible tobacco products, as well as a law sponsored by Millett that prohibits vaping on all Maine school grounds.

Maine also requires people to be at least age 21 to purchase vaping and tobacco products.

“As a Tobacco 21 state and with robust youth prevention and compliance measures in place, Maine is already committed to protecting our residents from the harmful effects of e-cigarettes,”said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine health and human services director, in a statement. “But we must do all we can to keep these products out of the hands of Maine youth, as well as discourage use among adults.”

