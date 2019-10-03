FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Thursday afternoon to appoint Amanda Simoneau as interim director of the county Regional Communications Center, county Clerk Julie Magoon said Thursday afternoon.

The move followed about an hourlong emergency executive session.

Simoneau is deputy director of the county Emergency Management Agency.

Somerset County Regional Communications Director Michael Smith and Deputy Director Tammy Barker will continue to assist Franklin County with day-to-day operations, Magoon said. The two agreed last week to assist the county.

Franklin County Director Carold “CL” Folsom is on leave, Magoon previously said, and several other employees who work at the center have requested leaves. Also, a supervisor’s position is vacant, she said.

Commissioners felt they needed someone from Franklin County at the center to assist with personnel and other matters, Magoon said.

Commissioners Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong approved Simoneau as interim director, Magoon said. Commissioner Charles Webster of Farminton called in comments but did not vote, she said.

