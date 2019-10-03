Sweet Potato and Carrot Fritters

Fritters are a great way to get even the pickiest eaters, of any age, to eat more vegetables. This version uses sweet potatoes and carrots, both loaded with vitamin A and fiber. Serve as an appetizer, side or with a green salad for a meal.

Recipe Tip: Using fresh ginger root really makes the spice stand out. Its available near the root vegetables at most grocery stores and looks just like a root! Extra ginger root can be stored whole in a freezer bag in your freezer. Makes approximately 12 4-inch fritters.

INGREDIENTS

For the Fritters:

3 medium carrots, shredded

1 large sweet potato, shredded

1 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp ground ginger or 1 teaspoon fresh ginger root, grated

⅔ cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup canola oil for frying

For the Dipping Sauce:

¼ cup non fat greek yogurt

¼ tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

INSTRUCTIONS

For the Fritters:

Combine shredded carrots, shredded sweet potatoes and ginger in a large bowl. Use your hands to mix well. Really fun for kids who like to get their hands dirty!

Add the flour and again, mix well so it’s evenly distributed.

Add the beaten eggs.

Preheat a skillet to medium heat and add 2-3 teaspoons oil.

When the skillet is hot use a large spoon or measuring cup to transfer about a ¼ cup of mixture into the pan. You want it to be a mound in the middle, but keep some of the pieces looser on the side so they get crispy. Cook for it for 2-3 minutes, until the bottom is golden brown. Use a spatula to carefully lift the fritter up and flip over. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until both sides are evenly browned.

Repeat with the remaining fritter mixture.

Put cooked fritters on a plate lined with paper towels and serve hot.

For the Dipping Sauce

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl.

