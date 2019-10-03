Curried Lentil Tomato Soup

This soup will warm you up and add some interesting flavors to your routine. When serving to young children, just cut back on the amount of crushed red pepper flakes. It comes together very quickly but like most soups and stews, tastes even better the next day.

Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 2½-inch piece ginger, peeled, finely grated or 1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon medium curry powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¾ cup red or green lentils

1/2 cup pearled barley

1 14.5-ounce can crushed tomatoes

½ cup finely chopped cilantro, plus leaves with tender stems for serving

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

1 13.5-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk, shaken well

Directions:

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium.

Cook onion, stirring often, until softened and golden brown, 8–10 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, curry powder, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Add lentils and barley and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add tomatoes, ½ cup cilantro, a generous pinch of salt, and 2½ cups water; season with pepper.

Add coconut milk to saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until lentils are soft but not mushy, 20–25 minutes.

Season soup with more salt and pepper if needed.

Will keep up to three days refrigerated and freezes well.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: