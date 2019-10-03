Pickled Peaches

Dorcas Butler, Norway

1/2 Peck peaches

2 Pounds brown sugar

Whole cloves to your taste

1 Pint vinegar

1 Stick cinnamon

Make a syrup of sugar, cloves, vinegar and cinnamon. Halve and pit peaches and cook in syrup until soft. Pack in jars to the top, seal and cool.

Meat Loaf

Dorcas Butler, Norway

1 Pound ground beef

1/2 Pound ground pork

1 Egg

1/2 Cup cracker crumbs

1 Small onion, chopped

1 Tablespoon horse radish

1 Tablespoon ketchup

1 Tablespoon chopped green pepper

1 1/2 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon sugar

1 Cup milk, scalded

Scald milk and add cracker crumbs, ketchup, salt and sugar. Mix egg with beef and pork. Add all ingredients together and mix well. Put in a loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

Fresh Apple Cake

Dorcas Butler, Norway

6 Tablespoons butter

1 Cup sugar

2 Eggs

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 Cups flour

1 Teaspoon baking powder

1 Teaspoon baking soda

1 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon cinnamon

1 Teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 Teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves

1 Cups finely chopped apples

1/2 Cup raisins, optional

1/2 Cup chopped walnuts, optional

In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter until it is smooth and creamy. Gradually add the sugar and continue beating until well blended. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat well. Combine all dry ingredients and sift into the butter/sugar mixture. Beat until smooth and well blended. The batter will be stiff. Add the apples, raisins and walnuts and beat well. Spread evenly into a greased 8″ square baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in the center comes out clean. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Also good cold with a lemon glaze.

Kids in the Kitchen

Peanut Butter Chews

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Cup creamy peanut butter

1 1/4 Cups dry milk

1 Cup corn syrup

1 1/4 Cups powdered sugar

Mix all the ingredients together then press into a greased 8″ pan. Cut into squares then chill before serving.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes.

