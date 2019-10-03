To the Editor:

After reading Richard Grover’s and Don Chase’s letters regarding existential threat in the September 12 and 19 issues, respectively, concerning the beliefs of democratic contenders for the presidency who merely mouth the word without further elaboration during debates, Donald Trump with his republican EPA ministers, that taken together, bring forth an undeniable revelation that all those politicos question the reality of climate change, I am compelled to get my two cents worth in.

Within the definition of “existentialism” which end with “etc.” is “nihilism” that my Webster’s New Word Dictionary tells me comes from the Latin word “nihil” meaning “nothing” and therefore via existentialism, one can believe nothing is real in a purposeless universe if they so choose, or a universe having purpose for that matter.

Admittedly, my highest level of education is a two-year college equivalency certificate obtained through successfully passing the US Armed Forces Institute’s test while serving as a careerman in the Navy, but I have long professed myself to be as smart in a variety of sciences, if not smarter, than many of those supposed brainy politicos in Washington and elsewhere.

So smart in fact, I recently made a monumental scientific discovery as to the cause of climate change, which I’m allowed to believe really exists, that is worthy of receiving the Nobel Prize or something of equal recognition, and so simple it’s surprising no one has thought of it earlier.

The primary cause said to have commenced a few decades ago is not from over reliance on fossil fuels environmentalists claim is polluting the atmosphere, but from the hot air of politicians in their non-stop and increasingly heated exchanges with on another that is expanding the hole in the ozone layer.

Ridiculous ramblings of an old man, eh? Actually no more so than many of those ridiculous ideas a number of long-tenured house and senate seat occupants have come up with and passed into law, or the constant tweets from the Oval Office that make Sylvester’s pal Tweety Bird in old cartoons look like a piker.

John R. Davis

South Paris

