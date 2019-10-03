100 years ago: 1919

All of the male students were detained this morning after chapel exercises at Bates College to consider the forming of a college band. Dana Woodard, ’21, who has charge of the meeting, outlined the projected band this year and an appeal urged all men who could play band instruments to attend the meeting in the music room at Chase Hall. A few words were also spoken by Cutler, ’21, and Leighton Tracey, ’20, in support of a band for the year.

50 years ago: 1969

Dr. Regina M. Gross, daughter of Eva Gross of Auburn and the late Dr. Leroy Gross, was inducted into the Bridgewater State College, Bridgewater, Massachusetts Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 23. As the first women’s athletic director, she guided the intercollegiate program from 1972-1978. In addition, she also coached the successful basketball (1967-1969, 1972-1978) and softball (1971-1973) teams. Gross is currently a professor in the Movement Arts Department at the college, responsible for kinesiology and motor learning classes. She makes her home in West Bridgewater, Mass.

25 years ago: 1994

Mrs. John D. Clifford has accepted the general chairmanship of the “Red Hat Stocking Review.” The successful musical is being presented for the third time under the auspices of the Women’s Hospital Association of Central Maine Medical Center. Undertaken as a WHA fundraising project for the first time six years ago, it brought Lewiston-Auburn residents, active in civic affairs and in the professional life of the community, to the performing stage in a new dimension which won an enthusiastic audience. The show will be staged on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Lewiston High School Auditorium. Mrs. Clifford is a WHA director and has served the hospital and the organization in many activities including the chairmanship of its annual Charity Ball.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

