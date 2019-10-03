BRIDGTON — Gallery 302 is pleased to have Melanie Barash Leavitt from Jackson, New Hampshire

as their featured guest artist this fall from October 9th to November 8th. Melanie graduated in 1990 from the Rhode Island School of Design and recevied a BFA in Graphic Design. She worked in the graphic design industry for over fifteen years and was part of the creative team for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Melanie spent a year living in Japan which had a great influence on her life and her art. She has painted her whole life but fell in love with plein air (outdoor) painting over fifteen years ago on Monhegan Island, off the coast of Maine. She continues to paint there in the summer but, more often, enjoys setting up her easel outside and painting the local landscape of the White Mountains of NH where she resides. Being outside in nature, taking in the scene and translating that beauty on canvas is her true passion. Melanie paints in a loose, impressionistic style with a brush or a palette knife and likes to focus on creating light and color harmony in her painting.

Melanie also teaches painting and printmaking classes at her studio, Jackson Art Studio and Gallery, and runs art camps for children in the summer. Her artwork resides in the homes of many collectors throughout the US, Canada and Europe. She has exhibited her artwork in one person and group shows in New Hampshire and Maine, has been a featured artist on Boston Chronicle, WCBV TV (ABC) and has been published in Boston Voyager Magazine.

A reception for Melanie will be held at Gallery 302 on Friday, October 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend this event to meet the artist, ask questions and view her work. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton, Maine. For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: