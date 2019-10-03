Thursday, Oct. 3
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6:00 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
SAD 17 – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Sumner Planning – 6:30 p.m.
Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Paris Policy & Procedure – 7 p.m.
Otisfield Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Harrison Selectboard – 6 p.m.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
First Universalist October services
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Geraldine “Gerry” Carro
-
Advertiser Democrat
Award-winning actor returns to The Tribune
-
Advertiser Democrat
New Oxford Hills Community Choir hits high note
-
Advertiser Democrat
What can we do to address climate change?