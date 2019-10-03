STARS

Oxford Elementary School is a PBIS school. PBIS stands for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. The idea behind PBIS is to explicitly teach students the behaviors we expect them to display in all areas of the school. In addition to the explicit teaching, we also work hard to recognize our students when we see them displaying these positive behaviors. Our students earn tickets for their positive behavior in many areas of the building. The tickets are given out by all staff members in the building and even by some of our bus drivers! These tickets are put into weekly ticket drawings that take place each Friday at lunchtime. They are also used at the end of each trimester at our Ticket Carnivals. Be sure to ask your student if they know what our STARS expectations are.

S = Stay safe

T = Try your best

A = Accept responsibility

R = Respect yourself and others

S = Show kindness

Looking for a way to stay up to date on everything that is happening at OES? Make sure you follow us on Facebook. You can find us at Oxford Elementary School, Maine. By following our page, you will be able to see all of the great things happening at school and make sure that you don’t miss any important events. You can also follow the Oxford Elementary School PTO by joining their page as well. They can be found on Facebook at Oxford Elementary PTO (Maine).

Drop Off

On September 6, we celebrated Independence Day at Oxford Elementary School. This is the day that students began saying goodbye to their families in the courtyard or the school lobby and walking themselves to class. There are many reasons that we encourage students to walk themselves to class and the most important reason is that it fosters independence. Students are filled with a sense of pride when they are able to say goodbye to their family members and make their way to class alone. Morning arrival in the classroom is a very busy time for both students and teachers. Breakfast is being served, students are signing up for lunch, completing morning work and getting ready for their day. Teachers are also very busy during this time. It is important that if you must walk your child to their classroom, that you do so quickly and leave them to start their day with their teacher. Morning arrival is not a time to try and have a conversation with your child’s teacher or to spend time in their classroom. This is a busy time in our classrooms and the teacher’s focus needs to be on her students. If you wish to meet with your child’s teacher, please feel free to call or email the teacher to set up a time for that to happen.

Pickups

Just a friendly reminder, if you or someone else is picking your student up after school, please call the school no later than 2:30 pm on a regular dismissal day or 1:30 pm on an early dismissal day. When a student is getting picked up, the office sends the child’s teacher a note to ensure that both the teacher and student knows that the child is a pickup student. Notes are delivered to classrooms at 2:45 each day. If you call after 2:30, we are not always able to ensure that a note gets to your child which could result in a student not knowing what to do at the end of the day. To ensure that your child receives their pickup note, please remember to call the office by the times specified or send a note to school with your child explaining what their end of the day plan will be.

Substitutes

Classes will be held at the Central Office on 232 Main in South Paris in Room 201 from 4-6 p.m. on October 15, December 12, February 11 and April 7.

Please call the Adult Education Office at743-8842 to let them know when you will be attending. If you have any questions, please call 743-8972.

Pride Patrol

Thursday was our first Oxford Elementary School Pride Patrol of the 2019-2020 school year. The Pride Patrol recognizes students and their families throughout the school year for things such as improved attendance, outstanding STARS behaviors, going above and beyond to help out another person, and many more reasons. The students who are being recognized as part of the Pride Patrol are visited at home by Principal Miss Karnes and Assistant Principal Ms. Bourgoine. Students receive a certificate and the family receives a pizza for dinner. The Pride Patrol visits neighborhoods once a month and you never know when we might be visiting your neighborhood! Congratulations to our September Pride Patrol recipients!. We are so proud of all of you.

Thank You

We want to say a big thank you to everyone who participated in our recent Fall Fundraiser. We are still working on collecting all the forms, but once again this year we were able to raise funds that will go to support a variety of different things at OES. This money helps with field trips, classroom supplies, PBIS incentives and ticket carnivals just to name a few things. We could not do it without your help and we hope you know how much we appreciate all of your continued support!

Fair

Oxford Elementary School PTO is hosting their first annual Craft Fair on Saturday, November 9, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 70 Pleasant Street in Oxford. The PTO would love to fill their spaces with all the homemade, handmade, luxurious things they can find and they need your help. Cost is$20 per table space and table rentals limited, first come first serve.

If you are a crafter or vendor and are interested in a space at the PTO Fair, please contact Lindsey Cates at 740-1922 or Jasmine Colby at 890-1122 for more information and registration.

Important Dates

Friday, October 4 – PTO Popcorn Day

October 11 – No School, Teacher Workshop Day

October 14 – No School, Indigenous Peoples Day

October 15 – Picture Day

October 23 – 25 – 6th Grade Schoodic Field Trip

October 24 – Parent Teacher Conferences

October 26 – PTO Family Fall Festival

November 9 – PTO Craft Fair

