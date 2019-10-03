Obie is 10 years old. He is a gentle cat that is just a love.

Like many of the older cats that are guests at Responsible Pet Care, Obie had a good home. When his person passed away his life changed.

As soon as you meet Obie you feel a connection. He is very happy when he is being touched. His purr confirms his contentment. His eyes show a hopefulness that this could be his new love.

If the force is moving you to find a new, feline friend you can’t go wrong adding Obie to the crew.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

