Kirsten Walter, director of St. Mary’s Nutrition Center in Lewiston, talks with Tom Uncher, vice president of New England and New York operations for Brookfield Renewable, about the impact the center has on Lewiston. Uncher presented a $48,500 donation to the charity, one of four to receive such a large donation from the company this year. Brookfield Renewable operates 38 hydro facilities in Maine. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
More than half of the 830,000 pounds of food given out by St. Mary’s Nutrition Center’s pantry in 2018 was fresh produce. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Volunteer John Pietila sorts food at St. Mary’s Nutrition Center’s pantry in Lewiston on Thursday. Tom Uncher, vice president of New England and New York operations for Brookfield Renewable, presented the center with a check for $48,500 on Thursday for new equipment such as stainless steel tables and refrigeration units, center Director Kirsten Walter said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Volunteer Isabel Canga sorts food at St. Mary’s Nutrition Center in Lewiston on Thursday. Canga was on hand when Tom Uncher, vice president of New England and New York operations for Brookfield Renewable, presented the pantry with a $48,500 donation to buy new equipment. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
St. Mary’s Nutrition Center Director Kirsten Walter, center, glances at her staff as Tom Uncher, left, vice president New England and New York operations for Brookfield Renewable, presents the Lewiston food pantry with a $48,500 donation Thursday. Brookfield Renewable, which operates 38 hydro facilities in Maine, chose St. Mary’s and three other charities in the U.S. for large donations this year. The money will be invested in new equipment such as stainless steel tables and refrigeration units, Walter said. Around 1,100 people are served each week by the pantry, she said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
St. Mary’s Nutrition Center Director Kirsten Walter talks with Brookfield Renewable representatives about the impact the center has on Lewiston. The center gave out 830,000 pounds of food in 2018, up from 190,000 pounds in 2015 of because greater need, Walter said. Brookfield Renewable, which operates 38 hydro facilities in Maine, chose St. Mary’s and three other charities in the U.S. for large donations this year. Its $48,500 donation will be invested in new equipment such as stainless steel tables and refrigeration units, Walter said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo