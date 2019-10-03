To the Editor:

Pickleball is alive and well in Bethel and the surrounding towns, and there will be an opportunity for others to learn the game.

The Seniors Plus Expo on Aging and Living Well on October 4 has planned an Introduction to Pickleball workshop. The workshop will be held at Sunday River at 1:00 p.m. and anyone interested must pre-register with Seniors Plus.

High school students are playing pickleball with the pioneers from Mahoosuc Kids, so this is your chance to learn the game and share the court with them.

Sally Hannon

West Bethel

