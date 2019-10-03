BETHEL—On Oct. 10 all students at Telstar High School will participate in Telstar Community Outreach Day.

“This is one of the many new and exciting things happening at Telstar,” said Dean of Students John Eliot. “We recognize all that our communities do for us, so we wanted to come up with a way to give back.

“Students will choose from a variety of service learning projects and volunteer their time to complete them throughout the area. Students will work from 8 a.m. to noon and then return to Telstar for lunch. After lunch students will participate in a group activity around service learning and then attend an assembly where they will learn about more places that they could continue volunteering throughout the year.

“Although students are required to earn a minimum of 40 community service hours to meet graduation requirements, this is more about giving back, not the requirement.”

